SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After the exchange of gunfire in South Sioux City Thursday night, memories of a similar incident from 2019 are surfacing.

On May 11, 2019, South Sioux City Officer Brian Van Berkum was shot while responding to a call in the early morning.

A person with a gun was reported at Los Amigos bar in South Sioux City, and once the person of interest was located, police alleged he shot at Van Berkum. Van Berkum was hit in the leg and abdomen.

Gunfire was returned to the suspect, Luis Quinones Rosa; he was hit in the leg, which severed his femoral artery. Rosa was found after being shot in a nearby vehicle. His injury proved to be fatal after arriving at a local hospital.

The shooting incident produced community support for Van Berkum, as he was welcomed back home with a police escort after being released from the hospital five days later.

A couple weeks after the shooting while Van Berkum was still recovering, he told KCAU 9 what happened during the incident was instinctual.

“Your training just kicks in. You know, I’m lucky I’ve been trained by some of the best trainers. I’ve gotten some of the best training, and my training just kicked in at the time. There’s not much time to think about stuff you just go into action,” said Van Berkum.

He said the unimaginable outpouring of support from the Siouxland community was sure to help him return to the force.

Van Berkum returned to the force the following July, crediting his training for his actions, and no officials were convicted or accused of criminal conduct during their response.