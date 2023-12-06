SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — A Good Samaritan from South Sioux City was killed and another was injured when they were hit while checking on a crashed vehicle on I-129.

According to the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, they were called out to a crash Wednesday morning at 5:07 a.m. The crash initially involved a Toyota Camry that was allegedly reported stolen out of South Sioux City.

The Toyota Camry had crashed into the center median barricade at mile marker 2 on I-129 East when two Good Samaritans stopped to help, the release said.

The release said that at this time, a second passenger vehicle that was headed east on I-129 crashed into the Camry and also hit the two Good Samaritans. One of them was killed and the other was injured. The second vehicle then crashed into a third vehicle parked on the side of the road.

This crash caused I-129 in Nebraska and sections of Highway 20 in Iowa to close for a couple of hours.

The person who was killed was identified as a 66-year-old from South Sioux City. The other Good Samaritan was taken to the hospital along with the driver of the second vehicle.

Police said that the driver of the stolen Camry had fled on food prior to a deputy arriving and is still at large. Officials currently do not have a description of the suspect.

A separate crash also occurred in the westbound lanes without any serious injuries.

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol and the South Sioux City Police Department.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with any information on the crash of the suspect who stole the vehicle is asked to contact the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office.