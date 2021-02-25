South Sioux City giving away trees to residents, thanks to arboretum grant

In this photo taken on Tuesday, April 22, 2014, oak trees stand against the sky at the Arbor Lodge State Historical Park and Arboretum in Nebraska City. People across the nation will observe Arbor Day on Friday, but no state will celebrate with as much fervor as Nebraska, where the celebration of trees got its start 142 years ago. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — The city of South Sioux City is giving away trees to residents for planting after receiving a grant.

South Sioux City received a Nebraska Statewide Arboretum grant, Trees for Nebraska Towns, a program by the Nebraska Environmental Trust, to support giving away trees to residents for planting in the city-owned right-of-way.



Right-of-way includes planting the trees between the sidewalk and street, helping to make the city shady, scenic, healthier, and conserve energy. Residents will be responsible for planting and watering their tree.

If interested in a tree, please you can send or email your name, address, email, phone to 2021 Tree Give-away at SSCgrants@southsiouxcity.org or send it to the City of South Sioux City, Grant Department at 1615 1st Avenue, South Sioux City, Neb., 68776.



Once the trees arrive in late Spring, City staff will contact you and let you know more about the specifics.