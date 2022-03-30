SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Residents of Sioux Sioux City will be getting trees to plant this spring.

With help from the Arbor Day Foundation and other grants, the city of South Sioux City will be giving away 100 trees for residents to plant in the right of away along roads on their property.

The trees are both to help beautify the community and also to replace some of the ash trees that the city has been removing the past few years.

For us to breath and the wildlife that they provide homes for, all these things are important as a city needs an urban forest,”

Those who would like a tree should contact the South Sioux City Parks Department to get on their list. Trees will be distributed on May 7.