SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — The South Sioux City City Council awarded Jean Hedquist and members of South Sioux City’s first responders with life-saving awards.

On March 29, while at the Siouxland Freedom Park, Joseph Erychleb suffered a heart attack. Hedquist was also at the park and immediately began performing first said.

The city’s fire chief said Hedquist’s actions made the patient’s survival possible.

“If we can perform that like we did with this event, the outcome is always going to be great. So it’s important for folks to learn CPR, first aid, all those things. Then when we get there we can pick up the care and take it to the next level and if we can continue to do that the probability of survival is huge,” said Chief Terry Johnson.

Erychleb was also at the event to thank the responders and assist in handing out the awards.

Each of the responders were given the American Heart Association “heart saver, HERO” Award and the Office of Emergency Health System Certificate of Appreciation for their effort during the event.