South Sioux City Fire Station now certified to check, install car seats

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — The South Sioux City Fire Station is now certified to check and install car seats for South Sioux City and surrounding areas.

The South Sioux City Fire Department (SSCFD) announced the fire station acquired child protective safety seat certification. Fire personnel are now able to assist and educate parents on car seat installation, and the do’s and don’ts of installing a car seat.

A car seat installation event will be held on June 5 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the South Sioux City Fire Station on 1501 Dakota Avenue. Fire personnel will hold a drive-thru style check using the fire station’s drive-thru bays. SSCFD said if the garage doors on the station are open, the event is happening but if the doors are closed, the crew is on a 911 call and asks parents and caregivers to check back the following month for another event.

If anyone has any questions, you can call the fire station’s number at 402-494-7508 or stop by during the install event.