South Sioux City Fire Department provides fire safety advice for the holiday season

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – With only a few weeks before Christmas, many people are in a hurry to get all their decorations up to enjoy.

Firefighters say this kicks off one of their busiest seasons.

As much as we love those twinkly lights, many of those decorations can go up in flames if precaution gets overlooked.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, one in every four fires during the holidays is due to a Christmas tree.

“With the holiday season, people tend to plug in a lot of things into outlets. So, you want to make sure you’re using a rated power strip so you’re not overloading your circuits,” said Captain Qwinn Wright with the South Sioux City Fire Department.

Another piece of advice from South Sioux Fire Captian Wright, consider switching to LED candles instead of lighting real ones because real candles are another leading cause of fires during the holiday season.

