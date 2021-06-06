South Sioux City Fire Department offering car seat installation service

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The South Sioux City Fire Station is now a certified location to get car seats installed and checked.

The South Sioux City Fire Department has been offering to properly install car seats for the general public in an effort to prevent serious injuries.

The service is free for Siouxlanders, and the crew said they will match the make and model of the vehicle to the installation of the specific car seat.

“Want to encourage parents to keep an eye on those height and weight upper limits on their car seat, and if they’re unsure, just bring it in, and we’ll check them,” said Captian Kevin Ott.

South Sioux City Fire will be holding installation events once monthly so as kids grow, drivers can ensure their continued safety.