SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — The South Sioux City Fire Department is looking for more volunteers for EMS and firefighters.

They currently have 13 volunteers but usually, only 3 or 4 are available when a call is made depending on the day and time.

South Sioux City’s Fire Chief said that they need people willing to put time into the community.

“We are trying to get 1/1000th of a percent to volunteer, so that’s one out of a thousand is what we are trying to reach because it takes a special person that’s willing to commit to doing the training,” said Terry Johnson.

If you are interested in volunteering in South Sioux City, the doors are open to those who what to join. For information click here.