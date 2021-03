SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Fire crews were called to a fire in South Sioux City Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the scene at RJ Machine at 407 West 29th Street just after 10 a.m.

Crews appear to have the fire under control.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.