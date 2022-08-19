SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Aaron McCoy is a firefighter and a paramedic in South Sioux City. He created the academy to bridge the experience gap between career firefighters and new volunteers.

According to McCoy, the first academy a few years ago was a hit and they haven’t stopped since.

“Our first academy we ran, at the end of that 12 week academy, they came with us to that house fire and they performed just as well as any of our career staff did,” said McCoy.

During the academy, volunteers work on how to operate and use equipment effectively and quickly and while it is only one day a week for 12 weeks, volunteers are encouraged to spend as much time as they can at the firehouse.

Kolter Lieber is a volunteer at South Sioux City Fire Department. He said memorization is a big part of the job.

“The hardest thing is the mental aspect of there’s a lot of information to retain and be precise,” said Lieber.

Terry Johnson, South Sioux City Fire Chief, said recruits not only need a strong mind for training, but also a strong body.

“Everything we do is physically demanding because our job is physically demanding. When you put on turnout gear that’s an extra 60 to 70 pounds of equipment that you have to wear to go in and fight fires,” said Johnson.

The job is sometimes more stressful than it appears before joining the academy. As a result, some volunteers realize during training that becoming a firefighter isn’t for them.

“I tell people, ‘when you come into the fire service to volunteer, you’re looking at a lifestyle change.’ You’re not looking at just volunteering like you would with any other organization. You’re looking at changing you and your family’s lifestyle. This is a profession, whether you get a paycheck or not it doesn’t matter, this is a profession.”

Chief Johnson said four people are currently enrolled and the goal of the Fire Academy is to make sure when crews show up to a fire, the community will not be able to tell the difference between a career and volunteer firefighter.