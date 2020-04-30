South Sioux City drive-by shooting under investigation

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – A South Sioux City home was struck multiple times in a drive-by shooting Wednesday.

The South Sioux City Police Department received a report of shots fired on the 200 Block of 7th Avenue at around 5:48 p.m.

Officers on the scene discovered several shell casings as well as noting the house was struck numerous times.

No one was home at the time, and no injuries are reported from the incident, police said.

According to the SSCPD, they haven’t identified any suspects at this time. The intended target and motive also remain unknown.

One witness in the neighborhood reports seeing a white Jeep Liberty driving through the area before the shooting, according to a police report.

At the time of the shooting, several other neighbors reportedly had seen the same vehicle with two occupants, police said. The front seat passenger is said to be the person who fired at the house.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Inv. Clint Nelson of the South Sioux

City Police Dept at (402) 494-7565.

