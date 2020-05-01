South Sioux City diversifying tree population with donation

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Getting green is something South Sioux City residents are celebrating.

MidAmerican donated $10,000 to the city so it can continue to diversify the tree population in South Sioux City.

Parks Director Gene Maffit said the donation comes at a perfect time since the emerald borer is expected to kill many ash trees in the area.

“We’re gonna lose a lot of trees in South Sioux City, so every bit that we plant helps to diversify our trees and prevent it from happening in the future,” Maffit said.

MidAmerican has been working with South Sioux City for over ten years now to continue to add trees to the area.