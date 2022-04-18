SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Fireworks were the big discussion point at South Sioux City’s Public Works meeting Monday.

The public works committee spent most of Monday’s meeting discussing changes to the city’s firework ordinance.

Currently, South Sioux has a five-day limit on Fourth of July fireworks from the 1st to the 5th and only from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Monday’s discussion centered on shortening that time frame by two days.

City Administrator Lance Hedquist said the increasing noise associated with fireworks is just one concern citizens have expressed.

“Second of all, you have the issue with pets. You have a lot of dogs that get very concerned when they hear a lot of firecrackers going off. And third, we have the veterans and a lot of veterans are very much affected by the fireworks, when those are displayed and how that impacts them mentally,” said Hedquist.

Monday’s discussions are preliminary and South Sioux City council members will review recommendations at next week’s meeting.