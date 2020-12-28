South Sioux City declares snow emergency to start Tuesday

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – South Sioux City has declared a snow emergency that starts on Tuesday morning.

The snow emergency will begin Tuesday at 6:00 a.m. and end Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. Parking on snow emergency routes is prohibited during snow emergencies. Emergency routes will be marked with a sign.

Non-emergency route streets will use an alternative parking method as parking will be allowed only on even sides of the streets on even calendar days during the snow emergency. Vehicles on emergency routes may be towed if they are parked, stalled, or stuck.

Customer service at South Sioux City City Hall has a list of routes available, and from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., anyone with questions can call 402-494-8166.