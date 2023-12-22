SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb (KCAU) — The city of South Sioux City is declaring a snow emergency due to the upcoming holiday and the possibility of snow.

According to the South Sioux City Public Works Department, the snow emergency will start on Monday, Dec. 25 at 10 a.m. and last until Tuesday, Dec. 26 at 5 p.m.

During the snow emergency, parking is prohibited on the designated snow emergency routes. These routes are permanently marked with signage. Primarily, they are the secondary streets that are used for heavier traffic. A list of the routes can be obtained from Customer Service at City Hall. Vehicles may be towed if parked, stalled, or stuck, on one of the routes.

Also during the Snow emergency period, all non-emergency route streets will utilize the alternate parking requirement. Parking will be allowed only on the even sides of the streets on even calendar days. For instance, on the 2nd, 4th, 6th, and so on, days of the month, vehicles would be allowed to park on the even addressed sides of the street.

The Public Works Department also reminds the community it is not acceptable to blow, plow, or shovel snow from sidewalks or driveways out into the city streets.

For updates on this snow emergency, click here.