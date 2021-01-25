Siouxland communities declare snow emergency

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Snow emergencies have been declared in a couple Siouxland communities, including South Sioux City.

South Sioux City, Neb.

The city’s Public Works Department announced a snow emergency will take effect Monday at 12 p.m. It is scheduled to end Tuesday at 6 p.m.

During a snow emergency in South Sioux City, parking is prohibited on the designated Snow Emergency Routes, which are marked with signs. The department said that these routes are usually secondary streets that are used for heavier traffic. Any vehicles that are parked, stalled, or stuck on one these routes may be towed

During a snow emergency, on all other streets, even/off parking is in effect, with parkin only allowed on the even sides of streets on even days and odd sides on odd days.

Residents are also reminded to not blow, push, shovel snow from sidewalks or driveways out into the city streets.

Anyone with questions can call the South Sioux City Public Works Department at 402-494-8166 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Norfolk, Neb.

Officials in Norfolk have placed a snow emergency starting Monday at 9 a.m. until further notice.

During a snow emergency, no parking is allowed on cul-de-sacs or on emergency routes. On residential streets, parking is allowed only on the even side of the street; however, it is strongly encouraged that citizens do not park on the street if possible.

In a snow emergency, citations will be issued to those who have their vehicles parked on the odd side of the street and on cul-de-sacs. Cars parked on Emergency Snow Routes will be towed. A full description of emergency snow routes can be found on our website and on our Facebook and Twitter pages. For more information about Snow Emergencies, Snow Maps and the Sequence of Residential Plowing, visit our website at https://norfolkne.gov/government/departments/street-division/snow-removal-sanding.html

Residents can call the City Snow Number at 402-844-2299 to know when a snow emergency is in effect or not and can sign up for Norfolk Emergency Text Alerts at https://norfolkne.gov/pay-and-apply/sign-up-for/emergency-alerts.html

Storm Lake, Iowa

Storm Lake has issued a snow emergency from January 25 at 10:00 p.m. to January 29 at 6:00 a.m.

Officials said during a snow emergency, parking isn’t allowed on streets in residential areas between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

Parking isn’t allowed on streets in the Central Business District between the hours of 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., and it also isn’t allowed in downtown public parking lots designated as Lot B and Lot D.

Frequently asked questions about Storm Lake’s snow emergency can be found on their website.

Anytime there is worrying winter weather, click here to learn more.