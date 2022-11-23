SOUTH SIOUX CITY, neb. (KCAU) — The South Sioux City Community School District Board has announced that they have decided on the candidate for Superintendent.

According to a press release, the School Board extended an offer to Dr. Rony Ortega to serve as Superintendent of SSCCSD. The offer is pending a contractual agreement and final background checks.

Following a long closed session, the board’s Vice President Chris Krueger said it was the “toughest decision” he has ever made, according to the release.

Ortega is currently serving as the Bryan High School Principal and he has held that position for four years. He formerly served as Executive Director of School Support and Supervision for the Omaha Public School District. He was also the principal of Buffett Magnet Middle School in Omaha for four years.

The release stated that Ortega shared a draft transition plan with the Board of Education during Monday’s interviews. His contract will likely start on July 1, 2023, according to the release.

Ortega will be replacing Todd Strom, who announced his retirement in September. Strom’s last day will be June 30, 2023. The Board of Education plans to officially approve his contract at its December 12, 2022, regular meeting.