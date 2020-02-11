South Sioux City Council votes to sell property for Flatwater Crossing expansion

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A second phase of construction could be added onto South Sioux City’s new Flatwater Crossing development.

The city council voted eight to zero on the first reading of the agreement to sell city property to Ho-Chunk Capital for an expansion.

The mayor said the additional property, which is located near the Vietnam Memorial, will add much needed residential and commercial space to the growing community.

“Flatwater’s got some condos going, some houses going. We’ve been wanting to get that developed for many years. The housing shortage in South Sioux City and Siouxland is just a great thing to have going for South Sioux City to attract people from all over the area,” said Rod Koch, South Sioux City Mayor.

The company has already invested almost $80 million in the community.

The sale agreement still needs approval from a second and third reading at South Sioux City Council.