SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — City attractions drew extra attention at Monday’s South Sioux City City Council meeting.

Included in the discussion was Siouxland Freedom Park. Plans for additional parking and walking paths continue at the 55-acre park along the Missouri River that honors Siouxland veterans. Council members also are working to improve neighborhood parks especially those accessible to young people.

“So, we’re trying to focus on the parks that are next to residential, so kids can walk up to, feel safe. There’s upgraded equipment, so that way they can play, and the parents feel more comfortable having their kids play on the playground,” said Assistant City Administrator, Oscar Gomez.

Gomez said the city is applying for a $50,000 matching grant to help offset the cost of around $100,000 for the park improvements.