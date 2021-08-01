South Sioux City Community Schools won’t charge meals for enrolled students in upcoming school year

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The South Sioux City Community Schools (SSCCS) announced they will not be charging meals to enrolled students in the upcoming school year.

According to a press release from SSCCS, meals will be served during the 2021-2022 school year for no charge to enrolled students.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved of using the Seamless Summer Option (SSO) during the school year. The SSO is a program that lets schools provide meals at no cost.

Regular price of meals at SSCCS for the 2021-2022 school year, Photo Courtesy of SSCCS

Funds for this program depend on applications, so the school district is asking people to fill out forms. They said only one meal application is needed per household, and the applications can be found by clicking here.