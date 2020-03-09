South Sioux City Community Schools takes measures to protect students while 12 are self quarantined

South Sioux City Community Schools said these twelve students and the school are at low risk of contracting coronavirus.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Nebraska (KCAU) –Twelve South Sioux City students are under “self-quarantine” in their homes, after attending a Special Olympics event in Fremont, Nebraska. Another person attending the same event has since tested positive for the coronavirus.

South Sioux City Community Schools said these twelve students and the school are at low risk of contracting coronavirus. Nevertheless, the district is taking the health of its students seriously.

“These students are very low risk for developing symptoms they were at the same venus as an adult that contracted coronavirus but they did not compete against that individual and to our knowledge did not come into any direct contact with that individual,” said Rebecca Eckhardt, the student services director with South Sioux Community Schools.

On February 29th, twelve students in the South Sioux City School District competed at a Special Olympics event at the Fremont Family YMCA. Everyone who attended the event has been asked to self-quarantine after a 36-year-old competing in the event contracted the virus.

“We are giving them a call twice a day just to ask questions ask them how they are doing have they had any adverse health reactions or concerns and everybody has been doing great they are all helping out and doing their best,” said Jennifer Ankerstjerne, the Emergency Response Coordinator at Dakota County Health Dept.

This past Saturday the students were notified to self-quarantine. Many had attended classes from the 2nd to the 4th prior to being notified.

“We did put in place some more extreme measures which should ensure that all of our surfaces our vehicles and some of the areas where the students who were present at the tournament may have had more traffic got an extra deep cleaning and sanitation treatment,” said Todd Strom, the superintendent of South Sioux City Community Schools.

South Sioux City Community Schools are also making sure its students don’t fall behind in their learning.

“Our approach will be very individualized we are fortunate that it is 12 students over two of our buildings, middle school and high school, and so we will be able to develop a very individualized plan for these students’ needs,” said Eckhardt.

Health officials said the students are at low risk of contracting the virus. It has been 9 days since the kids could have been in contact with the virus and at this point, none of them are showing any symptoms.

Students showing no symptoms by the 16th will be able to come back to class.