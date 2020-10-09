South Sioux City Community Schools reports 4 more COVID-19 cases

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The South Sioux City Community Schools (SSCCS) has reported four more cases of COVID-19 in the district.

School officials said two students and two staff members have tested positive for the virus in the last week.

There have been a total of 69 positive cases in the school district since school started on August 13:

  • Total Confirmed Cases for Students: 39
  • Total Confirmed Cases for SSC Staff: 21
  • Total Confirmed Cases for Contracted Service Providers: 8
  • Total Confirmed Cases for Certified and Classified Substitutes: 1

The school district’s student population is about 3,800 with around 700 staff and contracted service providers.

SSCCS and Dakota County are currently in the yellow part of the COVID-19 Risk Dial, which is Phrase 3 – moderate risk.

