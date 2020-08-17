South Sioux City Community Schools implement trauma training in classrooms

DAKOTA CITY, Neb (KCAU) – An online Trauma training course for South Sioux City teachers and staff is now being put into action.

Dakota City elementary teachers said they know their students have a lot of trauma about school and COVID-19. Since stressed brains don’t learn well, forming relationships with their students is a top priority.

“A little girl was sharing her fear of coming back to school and possibly bringing it home you know if COVID students to talk about that same fear that they have,” said Codi Hrouda, a 5th-grade teacher at Dakota City Elementary.

All South Sioux City Community schools are starting their day the same way, with a classroom meeting inviting students to share their thoughts and fears with their classmates.

“I think it helps us really focus on our relationships because the relationships with our students are really important especially in this time we had 5 or 6 months without contact with some of our students,” said Cindy Weis, the Dakota City Elementary school counselor.

The idea came from the trauma training course. Many faculty and staff chose to take this summer, all in an effort to get students back to learning.

“We knew they were coming back to us with lots of anxiety a lot our students even had family members who were implicated with COVID so we just knew we needed to connect with these kids give them a chance to release that stress and talk about their fear,” said Hrouda.

All South Sioux City classrooms now have a “calm corner” a place where nervous or stressed students can go to relax and remain in a learning environment.

“I have one little kiddo I can already tell has some things that they want to be shared so knowing that connection already I know I need to reach out to that kiddo right away and see whats going on,” said 3rd Grade Dakota Valley Elementary School teacher, Maggie Hubbard.

Both of the teachers I spoke with said seeing the kids back in the classroom and being kids again brings them hope to the future of learning.

