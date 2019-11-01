South Sioux City Community Schools hosts Nebraska Supreme Court

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE. (KCAU)- As part of the Nebraska Supreme Court’s outreach and education program, Justices heard arguments in South Sioux City, Friday morning for the first time.

The Nebraska Supreme Court turned a South Sioux City middle school auditorium into its courtroom. The students had a front-row seat to learn about the state’s legal system and how the court makes decisions.

“I just got lots of information on how to be a lawyer and what to do and have everything in mind and organized,” said Ashley Astridyacochoa a Sophmore at South Sioux City Community Schools.

During the session, the justices were presented with two cases.

“Of course we couldn’t talk about the cases with the students but I think they learned how the lawyers deal with the court and how the court responds to the lawyers what the internal process really looks like,” said William Cassel a member of the Nebraska Supreme Court.

After the two cases were heard, students were able to ask questions of the justices.

“What advice would you give high school students about how to prepare to become lawyers?” said Adaline Delgadillo a Freshmen at South Sioux City Community Schools.

“Yeah I have to work hard and without working hard I will not get it but I think their answer was pretty clear,” said Delgadillo.

Students from eight Nebraska schools walked away knowing a little bit more about their state’s court system and their futures.

“It was a really good day cause I got lots of information on what they do and how they do it and all that,” said Astridyacochoa.

The Supreme Court says it will do more educational programs, in the future. Justices say coordinating the events, with everyone’s schedule, can be difficult.