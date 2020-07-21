South Sioux City Community Schools discuss back to learning plans

As a primary goal, the South Sioux City Community School District has been working on returning safely to the classroom.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The South Sioux City Community Schools unveiled its plans for the upcoming school year. Everyone wants to know what schools will look like this fall after COVID-19 canceled in-person classes last spring.

As a primary goal, the South Sioux City Community School District has been working on returning safely to the classroom.

“I think we are starting to see a few athletes trickle through the hall. It does it makes you kinda get goosebumps that that is what we are here for, the students,” said High School Principal Ashley O’Dell.

Earlier this year, when the virtual school bells rang ending the school year, South Sioux City educators went to work to come up with a plan to resume classes.

“The plan is evolving daily, and we are definitely in very much aligned cooperation with our district health department, our county health department. Depending on the information we have from them and decisions that are made there. Our decisions must flex a little bit too, but we definitely want to plan for a few different scenarios based off of four different phases of possible health majors,” said Superintendent Todd Strom.

Where Dakota County stands with COVID-19 spread risks will determine how open the schools can be. Each risk poses different kinds of learning and health restrictions.

“We are planning for so many different scenarios that the work is intense and stressful, and it has been ongoing and hasn’t stopped because the health landscape has kept changing and evolving, and it will continue to do that,” said Strom.

The district is giving all parents an option for their students to take online classes, but ultimately, educators said they would love to see students in their classrooms.

“You can not duplicate what happens with our teachers in the classroom in an online setting. We have tried very, very hard and have been fairly successful in doing so for the short term, but we know how important it is to have our staff in front of students,” said O’Dell.

The district says the next step is to hear from students, parents, and community members about the plans. They will be holding a virtual town hall meeting next Wednesday at 5 p.m. to begin those conversations.