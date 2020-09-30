UPDATE: South Sioux City Community School District no longer on lockout

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – CURRENT (12:40 p.m.): South Sioux City schools commented on their Facebook post and said the school district is no longer on lockout.

The school district said their building activity is returning to normal as the threat was outside of the district.

The school day will continue as normal, and no students or staff were harmed.

PREVIOUS: Around noon on Wednesday, South Sioux City schools went on lockout.

South Sioux City Schools posted on their Facebook page that they are on lockout as advised by local law enforcement due to police activity.

The schools claim all students and staff are safe.

This is an ongoing situation; we will provide updates as they are released.