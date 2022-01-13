SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — A few Siouxland schools are either canceling classes for Friday or delaying their start ahead of expected winter weather.

South Sioux City Community School District school administrators said the closure is due to predicted weather and excessive absenteeism of students and staff. There will also not be any Beyond the Bell services or practices. The school is also reminding that there is no school Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Elk Point-Jefferson school is also canceling Friday classes due to forecasted weather and staffing shortages. In an email to parents, they are asking that if students are sick, they should not attend school.

Walthill Public School is also closed due to the weather Friday.

At Briar Cliff University, there will be a 10 a.m. late start.

For the full list of closures and delays, click here.

