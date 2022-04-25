SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Despite spring’s windy start, Siouxland beekeepers are buzzing about their occupation.

Beekeepers held a demonstration at the South Sioux City Community Orchard on Saturday.

New and aspiring beekeepers were shown how to keep a colony healthy. With the help of a few hives, participants observed hive activity and its population. They also learned how to separate colonies.

KCAU spoke to one beekeeper about how the demonstration benefits aspiring beekeepers.

“It is intimidating, especially for someone who’s new and doesn’t know what to look for. So, you know, it helps to look over someone else’s shoulder, so they can point things out you,” said John Anderson.

The event was sponsored by the Siouxland Beekeepers group. Their website is available by clicking this link.