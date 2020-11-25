South Sioux City closing city buildings to public

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – City buildings in South Sioux City will be closed to the general public starting Monday.

The closures will be in effect for an indefinite period.

City officials said that that the city will be following federal and state guidlines controlling the COVID-19 virus.

Buildings will remain staffed to conduct business by appointment, telephone, U.S. mail, Fax and on-line services. Entry to buildings will be by appointment only.

They said that utility bills will be accepted at the drive-up window or the drop box.

Public meetings will be held following the State of Nebraska 10 person limit; as a result some member of these boards and the city council will attend via the phone. Access to these meetings will be made by calling a special telephone number.

Telephone numbers will also be posted at the door.

Office Phone Numbers and Email:

City Administrator 402.494.7517 lhedquist@southsiouxcity.org

Assistant City Administrator 402.494.9407 ogomez@southsiouxcity.org

City Clerk 402.494.7594 nwalsh@southsiouxcity.org

Public Works 402.494.9407 ogomez@southsiouxcity.org

Parks & Recreation 402.494.7540 gmaffit@southsiouxcity.org

Code Enforcement 402.494.7532 kzimmerman@southsiouxcity.org

Communications Coordinator 402.494.8328 dfeenstra@southsiouxcity.org

Law Enforcement 402.494.7512

Fire Department 402.494.7508

Any changes will be posted on the city’s website or Facebook page.