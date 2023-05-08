SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Members of South Sioux City’s City Council mourned the loss of one of their members today.

John Sanders, Sr. passed away on May 4 at the age of 84 after a brief illness.

At Monday night’s meeting, council members had a wreath placed in front of Sander’s seat to honor the councilman and his family. KCAU 9 spoke with Mayor Rod Koch on the impact that not only Sanders had on the community, but on him as well.

“If you talked to John there wasn’t an issue he didn’t know about, and he was always on top of it and he was just a kind person and really taught me personally a lot how to step back take a look at things before you make any decisions. And so the time I knew him I really took advantage of it, he’s going to be sorely missed,” Koch said.

A memorial mass will be held Tuesday, May 9 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in South Sioux City.