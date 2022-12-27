SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — The South Sioux City City Council is moving forward with a grant for the senior center.

Council members voted 6-0 to approve going forward with a grant for the South Sioux City Senior Center. The funds would help buy equipment and supplies along with renovating the kitchen area.

Back in June, the center had to close down, leaving seniors without a meal plan. The city is assisting the senior center with the reopening.

“We hated to see it closed down, but we also knew that it needed a lot of changes both on the bookkeeping system, how that was being done and the quality of the food and the quality of the meals and things like that. And now we got a handle on that, and we got people coming on board to help so we’re very confident. I think everyone is going to be happy with the change,” said South Sioux City Mayor Rod Koch.

These improvements will help bring the kitchen up to licensing standards and daily operations at the senior center. Renovations are expected to be done by May 1 of 2023.