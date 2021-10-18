South Sioux City church celebrates 150 years

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Saint Paul United Methodist Church in South Sioux City celebrated 150 years of fellowship on Sunday.

The church, created in 1871, honored the day with a themed sermon, a balloon release, and a special fellowship.

Attendees were treated to cupcakes and a photographic journey of the church and its members throughout the years.

“You know, it’s been interesting. There’s been faces and names that have changed but the purpose has stayed the same. We’re trying to change hearts and lives with God’s love,” 30-year church member Todd Neff said.

The church holds services at 11 a.m. on Sundays and makes them available on Youtube and Facebook.