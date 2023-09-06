SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The South Sioux City Chamberettes will have their annual luncheon fundraiser next week.

Served at the luncheon will be taverns, baked beans, chips, a drink, and a brownie sundae. Carry-out meals will also be available. There will also be a raffle and a large selection of baked goods available.

The South Sioux City Chamberettes luncheon will take place Tuesday, Sep. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the American Legion Hall on 19th Street.

Tickets are $10 per person and can be bought at the door or from a Chamberettes member. A portion of the proceeds will go to Siouxland Freedom Park.

Rose Dudley and JoBeth Gomez joined KCAU 9 Anchor Nik Wilson to tell us more about the upcoming event.