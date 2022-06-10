SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — The Aquatic Center in South Sioux City will be getting a lot wetter now.

Friday morning, members of the South Sioux City Parks and Recreation along with other community members cut the ribbon on a new splash pad and climbing wall located near the city’s Aquaplex.

The improvements have been in the works for years, and thanks to grants, they’ve finally been complete.

“To try and give a reason for people to come here and take advantage, it’s just good for the community, it’s an amenity citizens in the city like,” Gene Maffitt with South Sioux City Parks and Recreation said.

The 1,847.5 square foot splash pad is the latest amenity at Scenic Park.

The splash pad, though connected to the pool facility, will be open to the public separately with longer hours than the pool, from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.