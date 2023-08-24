SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — The South Sioux City Cardinals will be home at last. Two years and $3.2 million later the Cardinals football team will be stepping on home turf Friday evening for their season opener.

Lance Swanson with the school district told KCAU 9 that this upgrade has been a long time coming.

“We were pushing for this for a lot of years, we wanted to do it. We still kind of want to do some more things in phase two, we really want to upgrade our restrooms, they’re pretty small and dated. We just need to have more restrooms for the amount of people we host in here,” said Swanson

Phase two is slated to begin in the fall with a new restroom and concession area.