South Sioux City busy intersection closed for construction

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders will see a high traffic intersection closed for an entire week.

The City of South Sioux City says the construction work at 29th Street and Dakota Avenue will cause the busy streets to close.

Crews will be replacing old road panels that have worn out, but city officials say the inconvenience will be worth it.

“Well, remember it’s going to be nicer when it’s done, that’s for sure. We obviously don’t like to have detours around that community but to get that intersection done, that’s what it takes,” said Lance Hedquist, South Sioux City Administrator.

The Public Works Department is asking folks to avoid the area if possible or take posted detours.