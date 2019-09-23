South Sioux City business continues to rebuild after third flood this year

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – One South Sioux City business is continuing to struggle with flooding for the third time this year.

The Covington Links Golf Course has nearly half of their fields underwater after the Missouri River crested last Wednesday.

“We’re out here in the rain, the snow, the sleet the ice we’re like postmen were out here all the time,” said Steve Fitzpatrick an avid golfer at Covington Links.

Fitzpatrick has been going to the golf course for over 25 years.

“Supported them through all the floods, through ’11 and now this year with the three different times it’s flooded. Yeah, we will continue to come out,” said Fitzpatrick.

The 42-year-old family-owned business is one of many along the Missouri River that is constantly dealing with rising water.

“So, we just made all the arrangements we could to keep things safe and out of the water. And that’s about all you can do,” said Marty Johnson, the owner of Covington Links.

This week, the business is only able to use 10 out of the 18 holes on their golf course.

“When you’re only supplying about 50 percent or more of what you did have, it does make it difficult. It’s an inconvenience for the customer as well as us,” said Marty.

That inconvenience could stick around for another week or so.

“The water is supposed to come down here by the end of this week or first of next week, according to what the [U.S. Army Corps of Engineers] says. It should be down, and we should be back down there,” said Marty.

But through it all, the owners of Covington Links said their loyal customers keep coming back and helping them make it through yet another flood.

“They’ve stayed with us, and they’ve put up the struggle with us, so we’re very very thankful for all of them,” said Bobbi Johnson wife of Marty Johnson.

The course will be bringing in a water pump this week to help get rid of some of this water. However, then the real work begins of cleaning up the fairway and greens so golfers can once again enjoy the entire course while it’s still open through November.