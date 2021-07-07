South Sioux City bolsters cybersecurity, approves contract with Cisco

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — As cyber hackers continue to target critical infrastructure, like utilities and transportation and water supplies, municipalities, including South Sioux City, are taking steps to protect themselves.

The City of South Sioux City will soon begin using multi-factor authentication as another means of protection. City leaders have approved a three-year contract with Cisco to provide the added security, maintaining the city’s cybersecurity insurance.

“All sizes of governments and all private institutions, it’s definitely going across the country, you’re seeing it everyday people getting hacked and we need to do what we can to help prevent that happening here,” said City Administrator Lance Hedquist.

Hedquist said that steps like these can’t prevent everything, but it’s the right thing to do.

“Nobody has a perfect solution for that to happen, but we need to take those actions that will reduce our risk as a community,” said Hedquist.

The service will cost the City of South Sioux $25,000.

Ransomware has become a national security challenge in recent months, and President Joe Biden is vowing consequences for Russia as a result.