South Sioux City begins pane replacement throughout the city

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The city of South Sioux City announced the start to panel replacements throughout the city.

Construction began Thursday as crews will replace parts of the road at nine different locations.

Assistant City Administrator Oscar Gomez said they are fixing roads damaged by bad winter weather.

“As expensive as concrete is, we can’t replace the whole street, so what we do is we decide which panels we can replace to make the streets a little smoother, better for people to drive,” Gomex said.

The following areas are sited for construction:

G Street and East 27th and Stagecoach

2306 E. 23rd Northbound lane by Evelyn’s Bakery.

2311 East 23rd Southbound and by Hair Do’s by Boun.

1601 Dakota Ave Southbound lane by Pizza Hut.

1009 Dakota Ave Southbound lane by Rick’s Radiator and Window’s World.

2800 Dakota Ave and East 28th by Chinese Chef Northbound lane.

2829 Dakota Ave Southbound lane by Knight’s inn.

2700 Dakota Ave Northbound lane next to Diversified Insurance.

22nd and Dakota Ave Southbound lane by South Sioux City Library and Maria’s Supermarket.

Construction will continue until the end of August.