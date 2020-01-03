South Sioux City apartment owner again warned for “unfit conditions”

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The owner of Scenic Park Apartments in South Sioux City is once again receiving notice from the city that the property is a safety hazard.

You might recall that back in October of last year dozens of people were kicked out of their apartments after the city deemed the units unfit for human occupancy. The property collected nearly 300 separate safety code violations within a year.

The city’s rental inspection board is now concerned that even though the premises are supposed to be vacant, the area has been subject to intruders and vandals.

“We had requested the property owner to secure the property, maintain security and it has not happened. We have discovered broken windows, open doors, and there are personal items in some of the apartments,” said South Sioux City Fire Chief Clint Merithew.

The rental inspection board sent a 10-day notice to the apartment owner, asking that the property be secured from further intruders.