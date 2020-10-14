South Sioux City Animal Hospital opens new location, hosts ribbon cutting

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Pet owners in South Sioux City now have a place to bring their animal if it has an emergency.

The South Sioux City Animal Hospital held a ribbon cutting for their new location. The city just has three veterinarian offices.

The new 4,400 square foot clinic will help provide pets and their owners better care.

“It was an amazing feeling to do the ribbon cutting, it means a lot to my staff and to the community to grow and open up here.” said owner Dr. Brooke Gilbert.

“We are so excited to have the doors open and be able to welcome our current clients and hopefully be able to welcome additional clients and pets to our facility. This has been a long time in the works.” said Associate Veterinarian Dr. Emily Gamm.

The South Sioux City Animal Hospital has served the community for over 50 years.

