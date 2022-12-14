SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — It’s American Heroes Week at Lewis and Clark Elementary School and 5th graders got to act out their school project to their classmates and visitors in a ‘wax’ museum.

In November each child picked out an American hero to research and write a paper on, but they also worked on outfits to be able to act as their person.

Like a wax museum, visitors hit a play button for the kids to begin their performance telling all about their character’s life. KCAU 9 spoke with the 5th grade teacher, Nicholas Kleve about how the kids felt leading up to the museum.

“‘Oh my goodness, how am I gonna get it all done,’ and here they are and they’re showcasing it and they’re so excited and so proud. It’s nothing but smiles and excitement in the air,” said Kleve.

Mr. Kleve also recorded the students’ performances and will have a video of them all on the school’s Facebook page later in the week.