South Ridge Golf & Pub reopens in South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Friday marks the grand re-opening of one of South Sioux City’s popular destinations.

After being purchased on April 1 of this year, the beloved South Ridge Golf and Pub opened its doors to the community this afternoon and the folks are happy about it.

Rick Farrell owns the area and received a lot of help from the community in getting the place ready when he announced he would reopen the golf course.

“Soon as the word got out that I was gonna be re-open the golf course and take over, there was just tons of people that wanted to help and wanted to make sure that it was a success and that was a great,” said Rick Farrell, new owner of South Ridge Golf & Pub.

Farrell has plans for the courts in the coming year.