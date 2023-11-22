LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — A South O’Brien teacher will be recognized at Friday’s annual Heroes Game, where the Nebraska Cornhuskers face off against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Every year, an Iowa citizen and a Nebraska citizen are recognized during the rivalry game to honor heroes who have impacted their communities in their respective states and stand as an inspiration, a release states.

Iowa’s hero is Eric Kumm. He serves as a vocational agriculture teacher and FFA advisor since 1997 in the South O’Brien school district.

“There are many kids in rural Iowa who found their love and passion for agriculture under his tutelage,” the release states. “Without his guidance, many small towns in Northwest Iowa would be without veterinarians, agronomists, welders, [agriculture] teachers, farmers and many other [agriculture] related jobs that students found their passion for under Eric.”

Representing Nebraska is Josh Hicks, who helped rescue a man whose van went into a lake near Wichita, Kansas, in July. Hicks is a Lincoln native and an HVAC technician. After the rescue, Hicks told the Lincoln Journal Star that he wasn’t intending to be a hero.

“I had no idea who was in that van,” he said. “Don’t care. Don’t know if they’re hurt, we’re just going to go down there and check it out, make sure if anybody needs our help, we’re there.”

Hicks and Kumm will both be attending the 13th annual Heroes Game as special guests of the teams. They will also receive on-field recognition at halftime and have their names inscribed on the game trophy.

Beth Goetz, interim athletic director at the University of Iowa, congratulated both Kumm and Hicks.

“Congratulations to Eric and Josh!” she said. “We are fortunate to be able to share their stories and recognize the impact each of them has had on others.”

Pioneer is the sponsor of the Heroes Game and a partner with both the Hawkeyes and Huskers.

“Pioneer has been a wonderful Hawkeye partner and we appreciate their support of the Heroes Game,” Goetz said.

The Heroes Game will take place Friday in Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, with kickoff at 11 a.m. CST.