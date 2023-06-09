SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — If you commute through Sergeant Bluff, you may need to consider a new route beginning Monday.

According to a release from the City of Sergeant Bluff, South Lewis Boulevard will be getting repaved beginning June 12.

The repaving project will span from 1st Street and extend north to the city’s limits. The area will be closed to thru traffic along with 4th and 8th Streets and South Ridge Road.

The city will be placing detour signs and a pilot car will guide traffic.

The city said that the project is expected to take between one to two weeks.

You can view the resurfacing map below.