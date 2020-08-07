South Lakeport Lane at Lorraine Ave. closing Monday due to repairs

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – South Lakeport Lane at Lorraine Avenue will close on Monday in order for city crews to make repairs.

According to a release, the construction will begin Monday morning and is anticipated to be completed by Friday, August 21, depending on the weather.

A detour route using South Cedar Street, Sunnybrook Drive, and South Lakeport will be available during the closure.

Drivers are advised to use reduced speeds and drive cautiously while obeying all traffic control signs regarding the closure.

Photo Courtesy of City of Sioux City

