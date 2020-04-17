South Glass Street closed for utility repairs

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City Engineering Division has announced the closure of South Glass Street at the intersection of Lincoln Way.

Traffic on Lincoln Way is to alternate and be reduced down to a single lane. The Engineering Division said to expect delays with this closure and the single lane traffic flow.

The closure will allow city crews to make repairs to utilities at this location.

This closure began April 16 and is anticipated to be completed by April 30, weather permitting.

Drivers are being asked to slow down, drive with caution, and obey all traffic signals and sings.