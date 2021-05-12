South Fairmount Street reconstruction to last until November

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City crews will begin repairing a portion of South Fairmount Street on Wednesday.

According to a press release from the City of Sioux City Engineering Division, the South Fairmount Reconstruction Project is beginning on Wednesday.

The purpose of this project is to reconstruct the roadway and sidewalks from Transit Avenue to Vine Avenue. Water, storm, and sanitary sewer utilities will be replaced during this project.

Officials plan on completing this construction project in two stages.

Stage 1A: South Fairmount Street will close from Transit Avenue to north of Laurel Avenue. Utility work will be completed, and Stage 1B will start.

South Fairmount Street will close from south of Peters Avenue and Vine Avenue. Once stages A and B are completed, workers will move onto Stage 2. Stage 2: South Fairmount from north of Laurel Avenue to south of Peters Avenue will be closed. This work is expected to be finished within 120 working days or November 2021.

Photo Courtesy of City of Sioux City

Drivers are encouraged to drive slowly and cautiously while following traffic laws.