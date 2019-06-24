South Dakotans urged to register for FEMA disaster assistance

After the March flooding, FEMA is reminding South Dakota flood victims to register for disaster assistance.

Anyone residing in federally declared counties are eligible to apply to FEMA and the Small Business Administration for financial aid.

South Dakota flood victims have until August 7 to register.

Those looking for register can do so by calling 1-800-621-3362, using their app, or visiting the following website, www.disasterassistance.gov. Everyone needs to register with FEMA even if you have previously signed up with 211.

For more information on FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program, click here.

Pam Saulsby, a spokesperson for FEMA, was in the KCAU 9 News studio to talk about how FEMA can help Siouxland flood victims get back on their feet.

